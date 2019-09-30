81°
Roommates arrested in man's shooting death early Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Monday morning at an apartment complex located off Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
BRPD says officers were called to the complex on Sherwood Meadow Drive around 3 a.m. and found 40-year-old Cary Walker suffering from a gunshot wound.
Walker was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
Two people living with Walker at the time of the incident were taken into custody Monday.
James Johnson, 25, was booked into the parish prison. He's facing a principal to second-degree murder charge. Shameka Foster, 28, was booked into the parish prison for obstruction of justice.
Police say a motive is unknown at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.
