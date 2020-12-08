Rookie QB Jalen Hurts will get first NFL start against Saints

Photo: Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA - Jalen Hurts, former college quarterback at Alabama and Oklahoma, will get his first start in the NFL against the New Orleans Saints this weekend.

Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson announced Tuesday the rookie will be the team's starter after he took over for QB Carson Wentz partway through Philadelphia's loss against the Packers this past Sunday. Wentz was benched in the third quarter of that game after completing 6 of 15 passes for just 79 yards. Hurts finished 5-of-12 for 109 yards with a touchdown and interception.

Eagles’ HC Doug Pederson is naming Jalen Hurts his new starting quarterback and the rookie will start Sunday vs. the New Orleans Saints, sources tell @mortreport and me. Carson Wentz now will backup Hurts. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 8, 2020

The rookie QB will face a staunch test in his first proper NFL start this Sunday, as the Saints defense has been one of the most successful in the league in recent weeks. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m..