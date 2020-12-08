52°
Rookie QB Jalen Hurts will get first NFL start against Saints

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
PHILADELPHIA - Jalen Hurts, former college quarterback at Alabama and Oklahoma, will get his first start in the NFL against the New Orleans Saints this weekend.

Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson announced Tuesday the rookie will be the team's starter after he took over for QB Carson Wentz partway through Philadelphia's loss against the Packers this past Sunday. Wentz was benched in the third quarter of that game after completing 6 of 15 passes for just 79 yards. Hurts finished 5-of-12 for 109 yards with a touchdown and interception. 

The rookie QB will face a staunch test in his first proper NFL start this Sunday, as the Saints defense has been one of the most successful in the league in recent weeks. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m..

