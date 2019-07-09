Roofing screws pierce dozens of tires on I-10 in Mississippi

94°
Tuesday, July 09 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Mississippi Highway Patrol
MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) - A box of roofing screws spilled onto Interstate 10 near the Mississippi Gulf Coast, flattening tires on about three dozen vehicles.
  
One tractor trailer saw five of its 18 tires damaged.
  
WLOX-TV reports the mess happened Tuesday afternoon.
  
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says debris was scattered on westbound lanes from the Pascagoula River bridge to the Ocean Springs exit. That stretch of highway is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) long, and it was cleaned up within hours.
  
Interstate 10 is a major east-west route from Florida to Texas and points beyond.
