Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Roof damaged, trees down after possible tornado hits Zachary

2 hours 52 minutes 47 seconds ago Wednesday, May 08 2019 May 8, 2019 May 08, 2019 7:43 PM May 08, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

ZACHARY - The National Weather Service says a tornado possibly touched down in East Baton Rouge on Wednesday evening near the East Feliciana Parish line.

According to the WBRZ Weather Center, the possible tornado hit just before 6 p.m. at the corner of MacHost Road and Pride Port Hudson Road. Part of a roof was ripped from a home, and a tree fell in the same area.

About ten minutes later, more trees fell and windows were blown out in Slaughter on Jacock Road near Lemon Road.

The East Feliciana Sheriff's Office also reported trees down in Ethel and Clinton.

So far, there haven't been any reports of injuries.

The National Weather Service survey team is investigating the activity to confirm if the damage was the result of a tornado.

The National Weather Service survey team is investigating the activity to confirm if the damage was the result of a tornado.

