Roof collapses in Alsen house fire Monday

5 years 9 months 4 weeks ago Monday, February 25 2019 Feb 25, 2019 February 25, 2019 5:52 PM February 25, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ALSEN - A fire caused the roof to cave in at a home in East Baton Rouge Parish late Monday afternoon.

The blaze was first reported before 5 p.m. on Edgar Street near Bobby Street. Authorities said no serious injuries were reported.

Photos from the scene show the house sustained major damage in the fire.

