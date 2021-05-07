Roof caved in as first responders wrestled massive Landwood Drive house fire

Photo: BRFD

BATON ROUGE - On Thursday afternoon a massive blaze that took nearly an hour for firefighters to tame broke out at a residence off Wooddale Boulevard.

First responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) say they rushed to the location of the fire, which was in the 400 block of Landwood Drive, and arrived shortly before noon.

Once they were on scene, officials saw bright orange flames and thick smoke coming from the home's roof.

Realizing the fire was on the verge of spreading to a nearby home, first responders jumped into action.

In their official report regarding the blaze, officials with BRFD describe their initial response by saying, "The first attack line was advanced to protect a neighboring home that was being threatened by the fire. Firefighters then advanced a line into the burning structure."

At this point, it became clear that the home's roof might collapse and firefighters were forced to back off from entering the home.

It was a good thing they did, because the roof did collapse.

Shortly after the roof caved in, officials were able to contain the fire.

No one was injured during the blaze, but the home sustained $275,000 in damages and fire officials say it is considered a total loss.

The Red Cross was called upon to assist the home's displaced residents.

According to authorities, the cause of this fire is undetermined and remains under investigation.