Ronnie Kato, accused of killing police officer and acquaintance during April crime spree, to face judge Friday

BATON ROUGE - Ronnie Kato, a 36-year-old man accused of engaging in an April 26 crime spree that involved taking the life of his girlfriend's step-father, Curtis Richardson, before shooting and killing Baton Rouge Police Lt. Glenn Hutto Jr. and then wounding Cpl. Derrick Maglone, is scheduled to face a Baton Rouge judge for arraignment, Friday, Oct. 23.

Kato will enter a plea to the murder charges against him.

The 36-year-old faces two murder charges, for the deaths of Richardson and Hutto, along with attempted murder for the shooting of Maglone.

Kato was indicted in July, and at that time East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III said his office intends to continue meeting with the victims' families so that a formal decision on whether to seek the death penalty will be made in the near future.

Kato's case has been assigned to state District Judge Richard Anderson.