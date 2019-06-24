Romance novelist Judith Krantz dies at 91

Writer Judith Krantz, whose million-selling novels such as "Scruples" and "Princess Daisy" engrossed readers worldwide with their steamy tales of the rich and beautiful, died Saturday at her Bel-Air home. She was 91.

Krantz's son Tony Krantz, a TV executive, confirmed her death by natural causes on Sunday afternoon. He said he'd hoped to re-create the "Scruples" miniseries before she died, but it is still in the works.

Krantz wrote for Cosmopolitan and Ladies Home Journal magazines before discovering, at age 50, the talent for fiction that made her rich and famous like the characters she created.

Her first novel — "Scruples" in 1978 — became a best-seller, as did the nine that followed. Krantz's books have been translated into 52 languages and sold more than 85 million copies worldwide. They inspired a series of hit miniseries with the help of her husband, film and television producer Steve Krantz.

Her husband died in 2007 at age 83. The couple had two sons, Tony and Nick, a stockbroker, and two grandchildren.

Krantz's family requested that donations be given to the Library Foundation of Los Angeles in lieu of flowers.

Her memoir, "Sex and Shopping: The Confessions of a Nice Jewish Girl," was published in 2001 and it reflected on her penchant for telling sex-drenched tales about the pretty and the privileged.