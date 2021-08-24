96°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80

2 hours 6 minutes 4 seconds ago Tuesday, August 24 2021 Aug 24, 2021 August 24, 2021 11:49 AM August 24, 2021 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Universal Music Group International

LONDON (AP) — Charlie Watts, the drummer who provided the backbone of the Rolling Stones’ songs for more than half a century, has died, his publicist said. He was 80.

Bernard Doherty said Tuesday that Watts “passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.”

Trending News

Doherty said: “Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation.”

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days