Rocker Leon Russell dies in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Musician Leon Russell, a top session player in the 1960s and '70s who later had a successful solo career with such hits as "Tight Rope" and "Lady Blue," has died. He was 74.



An email from Leon Russell Records to The Associated Press says Russell died in Nashville on Saturday night. The email cites Russell's wife as the source of the information. Russell had heart bypass surgery in July and was recovering from that at the time of his death.



Russell was primarily a keyboard player. He played back up for Joe Cocker, Bob Dylan, the Beach Boys and many other artists. John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr played on Russells' solo debut, "Leon Russell."



His concerts often ended with a rousing version of "Jumpin' Jack Flash." Billboard Magazine listed Russell as the top concert attraction in the world in 1973. He was named to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011.