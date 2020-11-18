Latest Weather Blog
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree hailed as fitting symbol of 2020 on social media
MANHATTAN, New York - Every year the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree stands tall in New York City's Midtown Manhattan as a symbolic icon of the holiday season.
But this year, the oddly weak and balding 75ft Norway spruce that graces the Christmas tree's usual position is - in the opinion of many onlookers - a fitting symbol of the entire year.
Many felt the tree's appearance was an appropriate reflection of the state of the nation following an eleven months rocked by a record-breaking hurricane season, devastating wildfires, an alarming amount of earthquakes and typhoons, and a deadly viral pandemic.
Onlookers took to social media to comment on the tree's ironically shabby appearance.
This is honestly the perfect Rockefeller Center Christmas tree for 2020. Embrace the decay. pic.twitter.com/03bZeOWvBa— brandonstosuy (@brandonstosuy) November 18, 2020
Even the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is tired of 2020.#ThisTreeSuckspic.twitter.com/gV1G55StHi— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) November 18, 2020
Charlie Brown: I have the saddest Christmas Tree.— Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) November 17, 2020
Rockefeller Center: Hold my beer. https://t.co/OexnJvaf86
The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause. pic.twitter.com/kRt8qCNudo— Liam Stack (@liamstack) November 17, 2020
According to the BBC, the tree is scheduled to be decorated in the coming weeks, and the lights will be switched on at a ceremony early next month.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officer runs into burning home to help residents, dog
-
Wednesday morning crash on I-12 W near Sherwood stalls traffic
-
Pfizer announces 95% effectiveness of new drug; plans to seek FDA approval...
-
Players only meeting took place Tuesday, Coach O to preview Arkansas game...
-
Capital City remains undecided on Mardi Gras plans
Sports Video
-
Clay Polk is Central football's master of mystery
-
Late defensive stands and timely passing give Catholic 27-21 win over Acadiana
-
Moneyline Report - Sports Betting 11/13/20
-
Catholic filling cancelled games just as fast as they get cancelled.
-
Why the Saints at full strength are a big fantasy play; Fantasy...