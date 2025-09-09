90°
Rocco's bringing Jell-O shot contest to Fred's in Tigerland

2 hours 10 minutes 55 seconds ago Tuesday, September 09 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — Rocco's, the Omaha bar best known for its annual Jell-O shot competition that LSU fans won two years in a row, is coming to Baton Rouge this weekend. 

Rocco's on the Road is coming to Fred's Bar in Tigerland from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ahead of the LSU-Florida game at 6:30 p.m. on WBRZ Channel 2. 

Proceeds from the Rocco's visit will go to the Baton Rouge Food Bank. 

"Can't make it? You can still show your support and have a chance to win the @MarucciSports 2025 LSU Jello Shot Championship Bat!" Rocco's said on social media. 

Donations can be made here.

