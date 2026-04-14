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Roblox adding new parental controls and protections for kids under 16 amid lawsuits over safety

1 hour 46 seconds ago Tuesday, April 14 2026 Apr 14, 2026 April 14, 2026 1:21 PM April 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SAN MATEO, Calif. — Roblox is introducing age-based accounts for users under 16 starting in June.

Kids aged 5 to 8 will be unable to message other users, and content will be heavily censored. Kids aged 9 to 15 will have fewer restrictions but are still unable to message most users.

Roblox says these changes will bring content ratings and expanded parental controls.

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The new protections come after a number of lawsuits against the popular online gaming platform, including one filed by Attorney General Liz Murrill last year.

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