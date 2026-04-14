Roblox adding new parental controls and protections for kids under 16 amid lawsuits over safety

SAN MATEO, Calif. — Roblox is introducing age-based accounts for users under 16 starting in June.

Kids aged 5 to 8 will be unable to message other users, and content will be heavily censored. Kids aged 9 to 15 will have fewer restrictions but are still unable to message most users.

Roblox says these changes will bring content ratings and expanded parental controls.

The new protections come after a number of lawsuits against the popular online gaming platform, including one filed by Attorney General Liz Murrill last year.