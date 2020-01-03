Robin Thicke to reign as Bacchus LII

Robin A. Thicke

NEW ORLEANS - Singer-songwriter Robin Alan Thicke is all set to follow in his father's footsteps and reign as Bacchus, who took on the role in 1988.

While Alan Thicke became Bacchus XX just over three decades ago, this Mardi Gras season Robin Thicke is taking on the honorable title of Bacchus LII.

The announcement was made on the Krewe of Bacchus Parade's Facebook page, Friday.

Thicke is pleased with the upcoming opportunity and said, "I am honored to follow in my father’s footsteps as Bacchus for the 2020 Mardi Gras. I rode on the King’s Float with my father when I was a boy and it was one of the best experiences I ever had with him."

"I’m equally excited to have my son Julian, my daughters Mia and Lola and my fiancé April celebrate the weekend with me.”

Thicke will becomes Bacchus in the New Orleans Mardi Gras parade on Sunday, Feb. 23.