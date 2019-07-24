Congress opens hearing with Mueller to testify

WASHINGTON (AP) - Former special counsel Robert Mueller is appearing before Congress for the first time to discuss the Russia investigation.

Mueller is testifying Wednesday morning before the House Judiciary Committee. He'll appear before the intelligence committee later in the day.

The nation has heard the special counsel speak only once - for nine minutes in May - since his appointment more than two years ago. Mueller has expressed his reluctance to testify and said he won't go beyond what's in his 448-page report released in April.

Mueller's report said the investigation did not find sufficient evidence to establish charges of a criminal conspiracy between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia. But it said investigators did not clear President Donald Trump of trying to obstruct the probe.