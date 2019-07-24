71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Congress opens hearing with Mueller to testify

2 hours 56 minutes 30 seconds ago Wednesday, July 24 2019 Jul 24, 2019 July 24, 2019 5:13 AM July 24, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -  Former special counsel Robert Mueller is appearing before Congress for the first time to discuss the Russia investigation.

Mueller is testifying Wednesday morning before the House Judiciary Committee. He'll appear before the intelligence committee later in the day.

The nation has heard the special counsel speak only once - for nine minutes in May - since his appointment more than two years ago. Mueller has expressed his reluctance to testify and said he won't go beyond what's in his 448-page report released in April.

Mueller's report said the investigation did not find sufficient evidence to establish charges of a criminal conspiracy between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia. But it said investigators did not clear President Donald Trump of trying to obstruct the probe.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days