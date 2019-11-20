Robbers hold up Denham Springs gas station, escape with cash from ATM

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are looking for three people who walked into a Livingston Parish gas station and cracked open an ATM.

According to the sheriff's office, three masked men walked into the gas station on LA 16 near Arnold Road early Wednesday morning. Investigators say the men were equipped with tools that allowed them to access the ATM's cash while holding the clerk at bay.

The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The clerk was unharmed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241.