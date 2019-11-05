Robber targets Popeyes on Government Street, police on the hunt for suspect

Photo: Google

BATON ROUGE – Police responded to a robbery at Popeyes on Government Street that occurred around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police say the suspect fled after attempting to break into the restaurant and they're now in the process of combing the surrounding area for the suspect.

Additional details related to the robbery will be provided as authorities proceed with their investigation.