Robber fires shot inside convenience store after cashier refuses to hand over money

2 hours 19 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 December 17, 2019 1:11 PM December 17, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are looking for an armed man who fired a handgun inside a business after the cashier refused to give up the store's cash.

The robbery happened around 10 p.m. Dec. 12 at a convenience store on Springfield Road. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says the masked man walked in and gave the employee a note demanding cash. After the cashier refused to hand over the money, the man fired a shot at the ground and then walked around the counter.

The robber then opened up the register himself and grabbed money bags from a different part of the store. He then escaped with an unknown amount of cash. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241. 

