Latest Weather Blog
Robber accused of taking security guard's gun at Independence landfill captured in St. Helena Parish
INDEPENDENCE - A man who allegedly attacked a security guard and took her gun at a Tangipahoa Parish landfill was captured in a neighboring parish Wednesday.
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the security guard was working at the landfill on Hano Road early Tuesday morning when she was beaten by an armed robber wielding a pistol. The man allegedly stole the guard's weapon and some of her personal belongings.
Deputies said while at the landfill he also burglarized several vehicles parked there.
The suspect, 45-year-old Derrick Self, was caught Wednesday in St. Helena Parish, according to the sheriff's office. Self still had several stolen items on him when he was caught.
Self's charges include aggravated second-degree battery, aggravated kidnapping, false imprisonment, armed robbery, business burglary, vehicle burglary, felony possession of stolen property and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
