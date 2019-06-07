82°
Roadway reopens after fatal crash in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A roadway in Livingston Parish has reopened after a fatal crash Friday morning.
The crash happened before 5:30 a.m. on LA 16 north of LA 63. According to Louisiana State Police, the crash involved a dump truck and a bicycle.
Crews had the roadway back open around 6:30 a.m. Friday.
Accident cleared: Hwy 16 at Hwy 63/Weiss Rd— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) June 7, 2019
No further information was provided.
