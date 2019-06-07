82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Roadway reopens after fatal crash in Livingston Parish

3 hours 11 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, June 07 2019 Jun 7, 2019 June 07, 2019 5:39 AM June 07, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A roadway in Livingston Parish has reopened after a fatal crash Friday morning. 

The crash happened before 5:30 a.m. on LA 16 north of LA 63.  According to Louisiana State Police, the crash involved a dump truck and a bicycle. 

Crews had the roadway back open around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

No further information was provided. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days