Roadway reopens after fatal crash in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A roadway in Livingston Parish has reopened after a fatal crash Friday morning.

The crash happened before 5:30 a.m. on LA 16 north of LA 63. According to Louisiana State Police, the crash involved a dump truck and a bicycle.

Crews had the roadway back open around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Accident cleared: Hwy 16 at Hwy 63/Weiss Rd — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) June 7, 2019

No further information was provided.