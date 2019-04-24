77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Roadway reopens after broken gas line reported on Coursey Blvd.

2 hours 38 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, April 24 2019 Apr 24, 2019 April 24, 2019 9:10 AM April 24, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officials have reopened Coursey Boulevard following a morning closure due to a broken gas line. 

Eastbound lanes were closed in the 10700 block around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Crews had the area open again just before 10 a.m.

No evacuations were issued.

Officials didn't say what caused the gas line break. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days