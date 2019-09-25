69°
One killed in morning crash on Hwy. 19 near Baton Rouge Zoo

Wednesday, September 25 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Crews were called to a fatal crash around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday near the Baton Rouge Zoo.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the single vehicle crash was reported in the 12000 block of Hwy. 19. The traffic homicide unit was called to the scene.

Sources say one person was confirmed dead on arrival. 

Authorities closed Hwy 19 near Thomas Rd. after the crash, but had it back open before 8 a.m.

Details are limited. WBRZ has reached out for more information.

