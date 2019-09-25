One killed in morning crash on Hwy. 19 near Baton Rouge Zoo

BATON ROUGE - Crews were called to a fatal crash around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday near the Baton Rouge Zoo.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the single vehicle crash was reported in the 12000 block of Hwy. 19. The traffic homicide unit was called to the scene.

Sources say one person was confirmed dead on arrival.

Sources say crash on Hwy 19, S of Thomas Rd is fatal. Heavy SB delays. — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) September 25, 2019

Authorities closed Hwy 19 near Thomas Rd. after the crash, but had it back open before 8 a.m.

LA 19 northbound is now open near Thomas Road. LA 19 southbound remains closed at Thomas Rd for recovery efforts. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. Expect delays. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) September 25, 2019

Details are limited. WBRZ has reached out for more information.