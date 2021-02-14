31°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Roadway closures in EBR Parish on Monday due to freezing weather

Sunday, February 14 2021
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - A list of roadway closures in East Baton Rouge Parish on Monday due to freezing temperatures. 

-- The East Baton Rouge City-Parish Department of Transportation & Drainage, Traffic Engineering Division announced on Sunday that the Central Thruway from Greenwell Springs to Choctaw will be closed beginning Sunday, February 14, 2021 @ 10:30 p.m. until further notice due to severe winter weather. 

--DOTD anticipates on closing all of I-110 starting at midnight and will remain closed until further notice due to freezing temperatures on Monday. Changes in weather conditions may close the roadways earlier.

City-Parish Traffic Engineering Division is presetting barricades across the parish. These barricades may be placed across the road by any law enforcement agency as necessary. 

