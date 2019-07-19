Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Roadway back open after train derailment reported in Gonzales

2 hours 30 minutes 19 seconds ago Friday, July 19 2019 Jul 19, 2019 July 19, 2019 5:59 AM July 19, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - A Gonzales roadway is back open after a train derailment.

The train derailment was reported before 5:30 a.m. on Ashland Road. Authorities previously closed the roadway at Distribution Lane between LA 30 and LA 75. The roadway was back open before 6 a.m.

The cause of the derailment hasn't been released.  Details about the crash are limited.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days