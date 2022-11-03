Latest Weather Blog
Roads remain closed Thursday after train derailment in Paulina; cleanup crews working to clear the area
PAULINA - A train jumped the tracks Wednesday afternoon, causing a leak in a rail car carrying hydrochloric acid.
According to the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office, just before 2 p.m. homes in Paulina near Perry Road and Bourgeois Road the leak are being evacuated and roads are closing.
Sheriff Willy Martin said a hazmat team was responding to the accident.
Shortly before 8 p.m., Sheriff Martin said deputies were expanding the evacuation zone. More than 75 additional homes in the area are being evacuated.
A spokesperson for Louisiana's Department for Environmental Quality said soda ash is being brought in to neutralize the acid and air monitoring is being done by private and state contractors.
No injuries have been reported.
The sheriff's office advises:
LA 44 is closed from Antioch Street to Rev. Dr. Samuel Jones
LA 642 from LA 44 to Sugarhouse St is fully Closed.
LA 44 west of LA 3193 is open to residents only.
All streets within the exclusionary zone are closed.
Below is the Evacuation Zone. If you live within this area, shelter is available at the Lutcher Senior Center.
Sheriff Martin said a meeting is planned to be held Thursday morning to give an update on the evacuation and hazard. As of 5:30 a.m., all road closures and evacuation alerts remained in effect.
At a media conference Thursday morning, the sheriff said that they see "no reason" to expand any evacuation orders. Cleanup work had reportedly been continuing throughout Wednesday night, and the ground seemed to be decontaminated. Sheriff Martin also reported no chemical exposure injuries had been reported from either the public or any members of the cleanup crew.
Watch the full conference below:
