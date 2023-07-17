Roads buckling due to heat more common this year, DOTD says

BATON ROUGE - Monday afternoon, drivers were hitting a buckle in the road at US 190 Eastbound and Oak Villa.

It's one of many in the capitol area. Another buckle on US 61 Southbound before Goodwood was ground down over the weekend and awaiting a patching job according to DOTD.

"When the roads get hot, when the concrete gets hot, they're built to expand and over the course of time, especially when it gets hot like this, it can expand too much and it will cause a buckle," said Rodney Mallett, a spokesperson for DOTD.

Mallett says this year it seems like the roads are buckling more than usual due to the extreme heat. Last month, I-10 had to be shut down so crews could perform an emergency repair on the buckled roadway.

"You know, I don't know how it compares on an annual basis but anecdotally it is more than it was last year in this area," Mallett said.

It's a problem that spans beyond Baton Rouge. Record high temperatures are causing the road to buckle all across the U.S.

"It's not just a Louisiana problem, it's not just a state route problem. It could happen on your local roads. it could happen on the state routes or anywhere you drive," Mallett said.

The cost of repairs will be added to the annual state maintenance budget, which won't be determined until the end of the year. Work to fully repair the buckled roadway at US 190 and Oak Villa will be complete by Friday. Then, DOTD says the buckle at US 61 and Goodwood will be addressed.