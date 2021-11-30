53°
Latest Weather Blog
Roadblocks, utility outages along LA 1 this weekend as crews move heavy equipment
PORT ALLEN - Drivers can expect long delays and temporary utility outages on LA 1 in West Baton Rouge Saturday morning.
Parish officials said there will rolling roadblocks on the southbound lanes of the highway as workers move heavy equipment from Northline Road in Port Allen to the Dow Louisiana Operations plant in Plaquemine. The convoy is slated to leave sometime between 7 and 8 a.m.
Once the equipment is on the road, law enforcement will help direct and reroute traffic as needed. Some residents in the area may also experience phone, cable and internet outages for up to three hours as crews move lines to accommodate the equipment on the road.
Trending News
Officials expect to complete the entire process Saturday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension Parish starts New River Bayou dredging project
-
Jury selection begins for former sheriff's office employee tied to sex abuse...
-
Fans share their excitement about new LSU head coach Brian Kelly
-
New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
Coach Brian Kelly arrives at his new office: LSU football HQ