Roadblocks, utility outages along LA 1 this weekend as crews move heavy equipment

2 hours 7 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, November 30 2021 Nov 30, 2021 November 30, 2021 5:57 PM November 30, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - Drivers can expect long delays and temporary utility outages on LA 1 in West Baton Rouge Saturday morning. 

Parish officials said there will rolling roadblocks on the southbound lanes of the highway as workers move heavy equipment from Northline Road in Port Allen to the Dow Louisiana Operations plant in Plaquemine. The convoy is slated to leave sometime between 7 and 8 a.m.

Once the equipment is on the road, law enforcement will help direct and reroute traffic as needed. Some residents in the area may also experience phone, cable and internet outages for up to three hours as crews move lines to accommodate the equipment on the road. 

Officials expect to complete the entire process Saturday. 

