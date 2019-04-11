Road to smoother ground: Ascension reveals priority transportation projects

DONALDSONVILLE – The Ascension Parish president is trying to fix the biggest problem the parish is facing: poor roads. There are dozens of projects that need to be done. A master plan revealed Wednesday night shows which projects are being prioritized.

“We're doing all of the roads we can do, but we're getting the rest of them ready,” explained Parish President Kenny Matassa.

The first group of projects are set to begin in five years. Those include projects that will relieve congestion and enhance safety.

“The most important projects in the program are the new interchanges,” said Kip Strauss, project manager with HNTB. HNTB is the consultant firm brought in to help create the transportation master plan.

“There’s heavy congestion at 73. There’s also problems at LA 30 so proposed new interchanges along I-10 will help relieve that traffic,” said Strauss.

The plan also lists projects that won't happen for a while, at least 25 years. Those will wait for future development to happen.

“That way the parish can grow in a logical way, and that will also help with the allocation of resources,” said Strauss.

Another public meeting will be held Thursday night from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. in Gonzales at the Ascension Parish Governmental Complex.