Road sign topples onto I-10 in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - An exit sign fell onto I-10 Friday afternoon, blocking multiple lanes on the interstate in New Orleans.

WWL-TV reports the sign initially blocked three westbound lanes on the interstate. I-10 was temporarily closed in both directions as paramedics and firefighter responded to the scene.

The sign has been moved out the main roadway and is now blocking the West-End off ramp.

Several vehicles were damaged, but no serious injuries have been reported.