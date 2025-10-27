Road in Denham Springs renamed in honor of fallen Cpl. Shawn Kelly

DENHAM SPRINGS — A section of road in Denham Springs was renamed Monday in honor of fallen Cpl. Shawn Kelly, who was killed in the line of duty in June 2023.

Part of South Range Avenue, near the intersection of Rushing Road, was renamed to Corporal Shawn Kelly Memorial Boulevard. Local leaders, including Mayor Gerard Landry, Sheriff Jason Ard and Parish President Randy Delatte, gathered with Kelly's family to dedicate the road in the late corporal's name.

The renaming was officially approved by state legislators in June.

Kelly died in a hospital 22 days after he was shot while responding to a call at the Spring Park Plaza on South Range Avenue.