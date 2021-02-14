34°
Road Closure: LA 10, Audubon Bridge Road in West Feliciana and Pointe Coupee Parishes

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that LA 10, between US 61 in West Feliciana Parish and LA 10 Business/LA 420 (Ferry Road) in Pointe Coupee Parish is CLOSED effective immediately due to winter weather conditions.

DOTD will advise when the road has been re-opened.

DOTD reminds motorists that it is unsafe and unlawful to drive onto a closed road past a “road closed” barricade at any time for any reason.

