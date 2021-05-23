Road closure brings down business in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON - For months, businesses in Livingston Parish have been struggling. A road closure to repair the bridge on S. Satsuma Road is steering away customers.

“Summertime is when we make money, and it hurts us,” said Brent Milton, the co-owner of Sheri’s Daiquiris on Black Mud Road.

The shop is down the street from S. Satsuma Road. Milton says his sales are down 65 percent.

“All of our customers that live on the opposite side of the road, they've found other businesses to go to. They're not going to drive all the way around to get to here,” Milton said.

Down the street at Ashley Renee Bridal, customers are having a hard time locating the business.

“They'll be late because they have to go all the way down to Livingston, go up to I-12 and backtrack to us,” Manager Elena Valencia said.

Lafleurs on the Lake, a restaurant that’s been open for 40 years, is now closed. On Facebook, the restaurant cited road closures as one of the reasons why.

Work began on the bridge in April. The Livingston Parish President says it was too low before, but the wet summer has made it difficult to get the work done. They're expecting the road to be open in the middle of October.

For nearby businesses, this isn't good news.

“This little small bridge is taking this amount of time, it’s crazy,” said Milton.

Milton says he’s can't wait for the bridge to be complete so that he can get back to business as usual.