River Road African American Museum preserves history of Donaldsonville amid federal budget cuts

DONALDSONVILLE — Amid federal budget cuts, The River Road African American Museum is doing everything they can to preserve the history of Donaldsonville.

Executive Director Loreal Evans said these budget cuts puts the historic preservation funding at risk which can potentially strip the town of its historic district designation.

Evans said most people do not understand how deep the history of Donaldsonville goes. One of their five buildings is the Church of the Ascension Episcopal which was founded by Governor Henry S. Johnson. The church sits on the plantation land he once owned.

She said this building displays the history of GU272.

“Formerly enslaved Africans who were sold to Henry S. Johnson by a Jesuit priest in Maryland in order to create Georgetown University,” said Evans.

The names and ages of the enslaved Africans sold are stained in the glass windows paying homage.

Another building preserving history is the medical office of Dr. John Lowery, who Evans says was the first black physician in Ascension Parish.

Evans said to keep up the preservation funding is essential to maintain the buildings, and keep the stories of the past alive.

“You're pulling whatever monies we designated in terms of preserving United States history, you’re removing that. That’s all of that money, we need that money,” said Evans.