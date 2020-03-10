River Parishes Community College operations unaffected as employee self-quarantines

SORRENTO, La- A River Parishes Community College employee is quarantined at home and being monitored for potential coronavirus, but school operations are not affected.

In the statement addressed to all faculty, staff, and students Tuesday evening, the school clarifies that the employee will remain in quarantine and no changes have been made on campus at this time.

All classes and other college operations will continue as scheduled.

The school reassures that they are closely monitoring the developments of COVID-19 and are following the guidance of the CDC and Louisiana Department of Health.

Currently, there there are only three presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus in Louisiana at this time. All three cases are in the New Orleans area. Any additional cases will be announced by Gov. John Bel Edwards' office.





