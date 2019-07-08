Latest Weather Blog
River littered with dead fish after fire at Jim Beam warehouse
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. - Officials say the Kentucky River was littered with dead fish after a recent fire at a bourbon warehouse.
According to ABC News, the blaze was reported at the Jim Beam warehouse near Louisville, Kentucky last week. The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet posted photos on social media over the weekend.
Officials say nearly 45,000 barrels of alcohol were destroyed in the blaze. Firefighters held back on dousing the fire with too much water due to the anticipated impact the bourbon-tainted runoff might have on the environment.
The fire left a 23-mile-long alcohol plume in the Kentucky River. Officials warned residents to watch for "dead and dying fish."
Beam Suntory, Jim Beam’s parent company, said it sent environmental cleanup crews and consultants to the area after the blaze.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trial to begin for former LSU student in hazing death of Max...
-
Veteran's discovered headstone returned to daughter 30 years after death
-
Defense can use Max Gruver's alleged substance abuse in LSU hazing case,...
-
Local water parks filled with people escaping the heat
-
Another ice cream licker arrested; this one's in Louisiana