River Center issues no bag/clear bag policy, effective immediately

BATON ROUGE - The Raising Cane's River Center has instituted a new clear bag/no bag policy effective immediately for all events.

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 29 backpacks, purses (other than small clutches), diaper bags and binocular cases will no longer be allowed in the facility.

Only one large clear bag - either a one-gallon Ziploc style bag or the 12” by 6” by 12” clear bag – plus a small clutch 4.5"x 6.5" will be allowed.

The larger clear bag must be a standard 12” by 6” by 12” made of clear PVC vinyl that can be easily searched.

Security will not hold unacceptable bags at the facility's entrance. Instead, patrons with unacceptable bags will be asked to either bring them back to their vehicles or immediately dispose of them in waste receptacles outside of the arena.

This new mandate is similar to the one that went into effect at LSU's Tiger Stadium back in 2016.

Click here for more information on the River Center's security measures.