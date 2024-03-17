73°
River Bend home near total loss after lightning strike sets house on fire

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A house on Laurel Lakes Avenue off Brightside Drive caught fire Sunday morning after lightning struck the house.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the residents heard thunder and smoke detectors went off afterward around 7 a.m.

The home is located in Laurel Lakes Estates, a gated community in the back of River Bend.

No injuries occurred and all four occupants were safe outside. The value lost as a result of the fire came out to $700,000.

