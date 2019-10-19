Risque painting at downtown art gallery causes rubber-necking among sidewalk traffic

BATON ROUGE - An explicit painting has caught a lot of attention at the Glassell Art Gallery downtown, to say the least.

It sets the scene of a not-so-typical day at the beach. Instead of a couple gracefully lounging by the calm ocean, you'll find a woman running away from an enormous penis.

Aptly named "Didn't see it coming", the painting is causing the same reaction from onlookers.

"Why is it running after them on the beach?" one person laughed.

According to the gallery's director, the painting stirred up plenty of conversation, especially when it was erected in the front window. The art is part of the annual LSU Faculty Art Show. It's been hanging downtown since the beginning of October.

The attention-grabbing canvas has since been rotated out for another exhibit.