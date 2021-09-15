78°
Rising creek concerns BR neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - The Cloverhill subdivision just off Barringer Foreman Rd. in Baton Rouge are watching a creek closely that runs through the neighborhood.
Since Tuesday the water levels have slowly increased, in some areas water started to creep closer to homes.
Here’s a closer look at that high water that’s being reported on Baringer-Foreman Road at Cloverhill Blvd.
Neighbors tell me they’re worried because water from the creek behind this neighborhood is creeping up to their back door.
More coming up on WBRZ+ pic.twitter.com/dWo8uccAAZ— Dana DiPiazza (@danawbrz) September 15, 2021
