Riot erupts at juvenile jail; 3 hurt in overnight takeover at New Orleans-area facility

BRIDGE CITY - A state-run juvenile detention center near New Orleans was taken over from the inside Thursday night after roughly 20 inmates escaped their cells.

The riot happened around 9:45 p.m. inside the Bridge City Center for Youth. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said the juvenile offenders were able to seize control of some parts of the jail, and as many as 50 SWAT officers were called in to take back control of the facility.

The jail was taken back under control by around midnight.

Three people were taken to a hospital, including a jail employee and two juvenile inmates. The extent of their injuries was unclear.

The riot came just a day after five teens escaped the the same facility, which has been plagued by jailbreaks.