Ring in the year with style and safety at L'Auberge Casino Tuesday night

2 hours 3 minutes 46 seconds ago Tuesday, December 31 2024 Dec 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 11:30 AM December 31, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - L'Auberge Casino is hosting a New Year's event Tuesday night to welcome 2025. 

2une In's Abigail Whitam was live at the casino Tuesday morning speaking about the event and with Baton Rouge Police about how to celebrate the holiday safely. 

