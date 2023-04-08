Right most lane of I-110 South at North 9th Street now open after high waters caused closure

UPDATE: The right most lane is now open on I-110 South at North 9th Street.

Read the original story below.

BATON ROUGE - I-110 South at North 9th Street remains closed due to high water on the interstate.

DOTD advises motorists to take an alternate route.

Updates will be provided as they become available.