All lanes are open on I-110 South at North 9th Street after high waters caused closure
UPDATE: All lanes are now open on I-110 South at North 9th Street.
Read the original story below.
BATON ROUGE - I-110 South at North 9th Street remains closed due to high water on the interstate.
DOTD advises motorists to take an alternate route.
Updates will be provided as they become available.
