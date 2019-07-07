81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Right lane on I-10 West on Mississippi River Bridge now OPEN following disabled tractor trailer

4 hours 9 seconds ago Sunday, July 07 2019 Jul 7, 2019 July 07, 2019 12:35 PM July 07, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Chris Lunkin

UPDATE: All lanes are now open on I-10 westbound. Congestion is still reaching the I10/I-12 split.

********

BATON ROUGE - The right lane of I-10 westbound near LA-1 southbound on the Mississippi River Bridge was blocked from roughly 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. due to a disabled tractor trailer according to DOTD.

Though all lanes are now open, congestion is still approaching the I-10, I-12 split.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days