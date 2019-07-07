Right lane on I-10 West on Mississippi River Bridge now OPEN following disabled tractor trailer

UPDATE: All lanes are now open on I-10 westbound. Congestion is still reaching the I10/I-12 split.

BATON ROUGE - The right lane of I-10 westbound near LA-1 southbound on the Mississippi River Bridge was blocked from roughly 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. due to a disabled tractor trailer according to DOTD.

