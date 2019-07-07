81°
Right lane of I-10 West on Mississippi River Bridge blocked due to disabled tractor trailer
UPDATE: All lanes are now open on I-10 westbound. Congestion is still reaching the I10/I-12 split.
BATON ROUGE - The right lane of I-10 westbound near LA-1 southbound on the Mississippi River Bridge was blocked from roughly 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. due to a disabled tractor trailer according to DOTD.
Though all lanes are now open, congestion is still approaching the I-10, I-12 split.
All lanes are open I-10 West on the Mississippi River Bridge. Congestion has reached I-10/I-12.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) July 7, 2019
