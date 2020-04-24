Burning 18-wheeler stalls traffic on I-12 Friday

LIVINGSTON - Officials are responded to a semi-truck on fire along I-12 Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the westbound side of the interstate near Livingston around noon and the cab of an 18-wheeler engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished shortly afterward.

The driver escaped the vehicle safely, and no injuries were reported.

I-12 West was closed near the Livingston exit after the crash. One lane has since reopened.