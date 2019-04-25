79°
Rideshare driver carjacked, beaten in New Orleans

Thursday, April 25 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Nola.com

NEW ORLEANS - Authorities say a female rideshare driver was carjacked and beaten shortly after midnight in New Orleans.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the victim picked up the suspect near the intersection of North Villere Street and Esplanade Avenue, WWL-TV reports. The man has been identified as 27-year-old Samuel Taylor.

After taking Taylor to a location in the 4500 block of Shalimar Drive, police say Taylor grabbed the keys and demanded the victim get out of the vehicle.

Authorities say Taylor hit the woman and ripped off her clothing. At some point, Taylor gained control of the vehicle and fled the scene.

He was arrested near the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and Morrison Road.  Reports say he was charged with carjacking and resisting arrest.

