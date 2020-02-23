Rider hospitalized after falling off of New Orleans parade float

NEW ORLEANS - According to New Orleans EMS a person riding in the Krewe of Thoth parade has fallen off a float Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m. New Orleans EMS officials tweeted one float rider was taken to a local hospital after they fell from the lower level of Thoth float 16B.

Officials say the person is in stable condition.

It happened on the St. Charles parade route near Louisiana Avenue.

The parade is still going.

No further information was immediately available. This is a developing story.